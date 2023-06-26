South Africa: Eskom Granted Postponement to Meet Minimum Emission Standards

The National Air Quality Officer (NAQO) has granted Eskom a postponement to meet the Minimum Emission Standards (MES) at the Kusile Power Station, subject to certain strict conditions.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) said the postponement is from 5 June 2023 to 31 March 2025.

"The postponement application was necessitated by the failure of Kusile west stack on 23 October 2022. The failure limited the power station's ability to operate three commissioned generating units (units 1, 2 and 3). These units would each provide some 700MW in total, 2 100MW to the national grid and potentially reduce load shedding by two levels," the department said on Sunday.

Eskom's short-term technical solution is to return the units through construction of three temporary stacks that will bypass the Flue Gas Delsuphurisation (FGD) plant while repairs to the affected stack are underway.

The operation of these three temporary stacks will enable the return of 2 100MW to the grid to reduce load shedding.

NAQO, in concurrence with the Nkangala District Municipality as the Atmospheric Emissions License Authority, considered Eskom's postponement application, the impacts on health and environment, and balancing this against the negative impacts of electricity supply, and determined that the application should be granted.

The application was granted under the following conditions:

Eskom is required to take measures to mitigate harm caused by the exposure of sulphur dioxide to its employees and surrounding communities. This must include, at minimum, independent health screenings and the referral of people requiring healthcare to the appropriate public health facilities for treatment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Eskom is required to submit a detailed plan on the mitigation measures it intends to put in place within 21 days of receipt of the decision. This plan will be approved by the NAQO and Nkangala District Municipality.

Eskom is required to submit quarterly progress reports on the implementation of the compliance road map and commitments made towards recommencing use of the Flue Gas Delsuphurisation.

This decision must be reflected in Kusile Power Station AEL to be of any force and effect.

In addition to these conditions, Eskom also has to meet any requirements set by the Nkangala District Municipality.

This decision may be reviewed by the NAQO with the concurrence of Nkangala District Municipality during the postponement period in line with the National Environmental Management Air Quality Act provisions.