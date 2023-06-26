South Africa: Condolences for Struggle Activist Sally Motlana

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent condolences to the Motlana and Maunye families following the passing of veteran anti-apartheid activist, Sally Motlana, on Saturday.

Motlana was awarded the Esteemed Member of the Order of the Baobab for her contribution to women's empowerment and the realisation of a non-racial and democratic South Africa.

"We are mourning the loss of a stalwart, whose extended lifetime is a canvas of the history of our struggle. Mam Sally Motlana was a fearless and resolute opponent of oppression, and a deeply spiritual and empathetic builder and organiser of communities who suffered under apartheid," the President said.

Motlana was detained by Apartheid police several times and served as Secretary of the African National Congress Youth League in 1951.

"Mam Sally endured arrests and harassment from a system that reserved the greatest disadvantage and dehumanisation for black women but remained steadfast in her belief that apartheid would be overcome.

"Today, as we continue to confront the legacy of the system she fought against, we should emulate Mam Motlana's dedication to building self-sustaining and caring communities," President Ramaphosa said.

The Presidency reflected on Motlana's life.

"She studied at Fort Hare University and... worked as a teacher until 1954 when she resigned from her post as part of the Defiance Campaign's rejection of the newly introduced Bantu Education.

"She was instrumental in the South African Council of Churches' adoption of a public stand against apartheid and went on to serve as President of the Black Housewives League for 20 years.

"Under Mam Motlana's leadership, the league undertook a number of development projects in education and food security in communities around Limpopo and Soweto," the Presidency said.