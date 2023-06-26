Rwanda: Munyantwali Elected FERWAFA President

24 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Members of Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) have backed Alphonse Munyantwali to lead them in the next two years after voting for him during an extraordinary general assembly held on Saturday, June 23, at Lemigo Hotel, Kigali.

Munyantwali, who was running for the top position unopposed, won the elections after collecting 50 votes out of a possible 56 from members of the FA who were allowed to vote.

His election comes just two months after he was appointed chairman of Police FC. He replaces outgoing Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana who stepped down from the FA office in April citing personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Marcel Matiku Habyarimana, was re-elected FA's first vice President in charge of Administration and Finance while Richard Mugisha was elected second vice President in charge of Technical Development. The two were also running for the positions unopposed.

The former governor of Southern and Western Provinces is not new in the world of football. He was the Mayor of Nyamagabe District when Amagaju FC got promoted to the topflight league in 2015.

During his tenure in office, the district was always supportive to the club until it got promoted to the topflight league.

