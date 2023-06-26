Kenya: Two Kilifi Residents Jailed for Dealing in Wildlife Trophy Worth Sh3.4 Million

24 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Two residents of Kilifi have been jailed for 7 years for dealing in wildlife trophy worth Sh3.4 million without a permit contrary to Section 84 (1) and 95 of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act 2013.

The two, Khamisi Kahindi Kenga and Emmanuel Baya Zege were allegedly found dealing with four (4) pieces of elephant tusks weighing 34 Kilograms.

"The offence was committed on September 10, 2017, at around 0230 hours at Bamba Trading Centre, Bamba sub-location, Bamba Division, Ganze District within Kilifi County," the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Prosecution led by Ms. Winnie Atieno Otieno, PPC, presented five witnesses before Justus Kituku and proved the prosecutions case beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offence.

