Kenya: Govt Committed to Reform Boda Boda Business, Stop Criminalising the Sector - President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto said the Government is formalizing the sector that creates 1.5 million jobs, generating Sh300 billion a year.

Besides organising them in SACCOs, he said the exercise will also include the administration of continuous training and maintenance of a database of operators.

This, he explained, will provide the Government with a platform to improve the well-being of operators.

"We will work with all stakeholders to ensure the training and licensing of Boda Boda riders does not exceed Sh2500," he added.

He made the remarks during the launch of the Boda Boda Empowerment Programme at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads and Transport), Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, and Boda Boda riders from across the country led by their National Executive Chairman Kevin Mubadi.

The Head of State said formalising the sector will also facilitate access to affordable credit through the Hustler Fund.

He noted that the programme's initial phase will train 200,000 riders selected from all the 47 counties.

The training will entail road safety, traffic regulations, accident management, entrepreneurship and financial management.

The President said the Government is reducing taxes on electric motorbike parts to reduce the cost of the final product and encourage its uptake.

"You will save upto 68 per cent to power electric motorbikes and save upto 30 per cent in servicing cost," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President called on County Governments to designate Boda Boda zones as well as spaces for them to pick up and drop off their pillion riders.

He urged the riders to steer clear of politics and focus on growing their incomes.

Murkomen said the Government is keen on restoring law and order in the Boda Boda sector and promote road safety.

"We will ensure all Boda Boda are members of a SACCO."

Ms Nakhumicha asked the Boda Boda riders to add their dependents in NHIF cover for them to benefit from its services.

Mr Sakaja said the use of electric motorbikes will reduce the cost of operating bodaboda and increase riders' earnings.

He said it will also help in the country's environmental conservation efforts.

Mubadi lauded the government for rolling out the affordable housing programme that will give bodaboda riders an opportunity to own homes.