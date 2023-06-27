South Sudan: Sweden Invests $8.4 Million for Improving the Health and Well-Being of Women, Girls and Young People in South Sudan

26 June 2023
UNFPA East and Southern Africa (Johannesburg)

Juba — Sweden announced its commitment of 90 million Swedish Krona ($8.4 million) to UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, to implement its fourth Country Programme on sexual and reproductive health and rights, in support of the Government and people of South Sudan.

UNFPA Representative Dr. Demola Olajide acknowledged the support of the Swedish Government towards the improvement of access to maternal and newborn care, family planning, and prevention and response to gender-based violence in South Sudan.

"This generous contribution from the Government and people of Sweden continues to support the implementation of interventions to provide integrated sexual and reproductive health services in the country, especially improving the well-being of women, girls and young people," said Dr. Olajide.

The funding is aimed at helping strengthen reproductive health programmes and responding to gender-based violence.

"Our support aims to contribute to improvements in the health status of women of reproductive age, including young people's ability to plan their lives through access to family planning information and services, promote women's empowerment and gender equality, and prevent harmful practices such as child marriage," said Tomas Brundin, Head of Embassy of Sweden Office in South Sudan.

South Sudan continues to experience multiple development challenges, necessitating a robust approach to prevention and response to GBV and other sexual and reproductive health needs.

Sweden has been a key partner for UNFPA since 2013, providing support that has significantly impacted UNFPA's transformative agenda in South Sudan to accelerate reductions in preventable maternal death, unmet need for family planning, gender-based violence and harmful practices such as child marriage.

