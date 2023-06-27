South Africa: Baerbock Focuses On Ukraine War During Visit to South Africa

Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, addresses the third plenary meeting of the eleventh General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine in March 2022.

During her visit to South Africa, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to push for greater efforts to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Meetings planned for Monday in Cape Town were canceled at short notice, as Baerbock had to attend a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Luxembourg called to discuss the aborted Wagner mutiny over the weekend in Russia.

However, dealing with Russia is likely to play a central role in Baerbock's meeting with her South African counterpart Naledi Pandor on Tuesday.

"When the country of Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutus raises his voice against injustice, the world listens," Baerbock said before leaving, referring to the prominent South Africans fighting against the racist apartheid system that was abolished in the early 1990s.

During her visit to the capital, Pretoria, Baerbock also wanted to "talk about how South Africa can bring its weight to the table to end Russian aggression and uphold the UN Charter."

Baerbock hails Ramaphosa's peace mission

Baerbock paid tribute to the peace initiative of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who recently visited Russia and Ukraine at the head of an African delegation trying to mediate in the conflict, but with no discernible success.

Rampahosa, together with his counterparts, "made it clear that the brutal war in Europe also affects Africa," Baerbock said.

South Africa maintains cordial links with Russia and has adopted a policy of neutrality in the war in Ukraine. South African leaders recall the support that the Soviet Union offered them during the Cold War in their struggle against the white minority government of apartheid South Africa.

Important partnership

Baerbock emphasized that the intensification of relations between Germany and South Africa is also in the geopolitical interest of both countries.

South Africa is Germany's most important partner south of the Sahara. Both countries are members of the G20 and key partners on global issues such as the climate crisis, international health and food security.

The African country currently chairs the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India and China.

(dpa, AFP)