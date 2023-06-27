Zimbabwe: Endorsement Deals Excite Zambezi, Chiunye

THE pair of CAPS United defender Innocent Zambezi and ZPC Kariba midfielder Tino Chiunye are over the moon following the announcement of their endorsement by a local company.

A logistics company, BG Sniper Transport have revealed they are taking the duo on board for a yet to be specified period of time starting this July.

Company director Parkston Choto told The Herald at the weekend that they are now putting the final touches to the deal.

"Basically, everything is now in place. We are going ahead with the deal. We are taking on board two elite players, Innocent Zambezi and Tino Chiunye starting this July, all things being equal," said Choto.

"At the moment, we are engaging all concerned parties in order to strike a balance.

"We have seen the consistency of the two for their respective teams this season and their disciplinary records are also intact.

"We don't have any doubt that they will be good ambassadors for our company".

And the two are ecstatic over the pending development.

Zambezi said the milestone rare deal will keep him on his toes.

"I have kept myself busy ever since the news first reached me," Zambezi said.

"I have been working very hard at my team CAPS United. Arriving from a relatively small team to the traditional giants, I had to work extremely hard, including giving myself loads of extra individual work to fit in.

"I am happy I am settling well thanks to my coach Lloyd Chitembwe and the whole CAPS United family.

"My prayer is for the deal (endorsement) to see the light of the day.

"That will be my first time to get such a deal and I am very excited.

"It's never an easy thing to be selected as one of the beneficiaries of such a lucrative yet scarce opportunity in our league.

"It makes me feel lucky and I have to work even harder to maintain or even better my standards on and off the pitch".

Chiunye, who set ablaze the league in the initial phases of the first third of the marathon is also impressed by the development.

"It's an endorsement of the work that I am doing on and off the field of play. But I feel very lucky to have been selected in a league with so many talented and disciplined players," said Chiunye.

"My prayer now is to see the deal come to fruition. I would like to thank BG Sniper Transport for selecting me in the first place.

"All my football life, I have never had an opportunity like this. I am very happy".

Zambezi and Chiunye are expected to start moving around with BG Sniper directors giving inspirational speeches in the rural areas where the company conduct a series of social football and netball tournaments.

Having missed last Sunday's US$6 000-rich tournament held at Mhembwe farm in Wedza, the pair could grace next Sunday's event scheduled for St Paul's Sango where seven football and as many netball teams will battle for honours.

That is, of course, if the pair doesn't have commitments with their clubs.