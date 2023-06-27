Kenya Eyes Gold on Day Four of Africa Beach Games, With Men and Women's 10km Run

Hammamet — Kenya will have an opportunity to strike its first ever gold medal at the Africa Beach Games on Tuesday morning when the men and women's 10km run takes off on day three of competition in the Tunisian tourist city of Hamamet.

Kenya will be represented by Faith Chepchirchir in the women's race and Cheruiyot Koech in the men's race, both being first timers in donning the Kenyan singlet.

Last time out, during the maiden edition in Sal, Cape Verde, Kenya only got a silver through Charles Muneria but this time round, the two have vowed to go for gold.

"We have trained very well and prepared to the best of our ability. We have seen the course and we are confident we can manage. It is mostly a flat course so it will not be much of a problem," said Koech, who trains in Kericho with the likes of Beatrice Chebet and Geoffrey Mutai.

Chepchirchir, 22, is also optimistic of doing well.

"I am really confident in myself and I want to promise that we will try and get the gold medal. We have trained well and we know that we have had good support and we will not disappoint," she said.

Both are competing outside the country for the first time ever, and it is a point of pride and joy for them, as they don the Kenyan flag. They hope at the end of the day, the Kenyan national anthem will blaze on the streets of Hammamet.

"I am really excited. It is the first time ever that my passport has been stamped. The flight was really great and exciting, though at some point the turbulence scared me and I thought we were falling," joked Koech.

Chepchirchir, who trains in Kapsabet was also excited with the whole experience. "It is an opportunity that I have been really working hard on and I hope it will open doors for more," she said.

The race starts at 7:30am local time, which is 9:30am EAT.