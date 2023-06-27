South Africa: The Tragic Story of the Enyobeni 21 - No Consequences, Clarity, Action or Change

analysis

A year ago, at 4am, we first heard the name of an inconspicuous tavern in Scenery Park, East London: Enyobeni. Crime alerts can be deceiving. When we hear that 21 people died in the Eastern Cape, we think of road accidents. Sadly, more recently, we also think of mass shootings. But this was 2022. This time, the message simply said there was trouble at a tavern in Scenery Park. Our thoughts turned to the usual occurrences: a bar fight, drug overdose, perhaps an accident. But nothing prepared us for the next few hours on 26 June 2022.

When the first images surfaced on social media, I had to look twice. It resembled something from a horror movie. Young bodies slumped over chairs and benches and in the stairwell. Some looked as if they were taking a nap.

Initial reports indicated that the majority of the victims were teenagers. Compounding the horror, the belongings of those who had lost consciousness or were already dead were stolen by other bar patrons.

Outrage followed. Accusations were traded back and forth and people scurried to absolve themselves of blame.

Politicians got involved with promises of speedy arrests and hellfire that would descend on anybody who had even a whiff of involvement in this tragedy.

The political outrage continued at the state-organised memorial where empty, flower-bedecked coffins were displayed in a marquee. Politicians lined up to vow that there'd be consequences and accountability.

There were candlelit vigils, marches and protests.

Outrage bubbled up again when the first forensic tests showed that the children could have been poisoned by methanol - a toxic and potent alcohol often found in cheap, homebrewed beer.

Once again, the politicians promised that the culprits would be found and the dead children avenged.

The tavern owners...