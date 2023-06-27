South Africa: SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter Elected Chair of World Customs Organization

analysis

Edward Kieswetter is the new chair of the World Customs Organization. His appointment places South Africa again at the centre stage of the global customs industry, with the opportunity to influence best practice standards.

The commissioner of the SA Revenue Service (SARS), Edward Kieswetter, has been appointed chair of the World Customs Organisation, becoming the second South African to chair the Brussels-based intergovernmental body.

The World Customs Organisation is recognised as the voice of the global customs community. It is responsible for, among other things, setting security standards for international cargo shipments, harmonisation of customs procedures, trade supply chain security, the facilitation of international trade, and lobbying against the movement of counterfeit products. The World Customs Organisation has 185 countries as members, representing more than 98% of all international trade.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who is also a former SARS commissioner, chaired the World Customs Organisation between 2001 and 2006.

The appointment of Kieswetter as the chair of the World Customs Organisation, after being elected during the intergovernmental body's council session on 24 June in Brussels, places South Africa again at the centre stage of the global customs industry, with the opportunity to influence best practice standards.

Kieswetter said his appointment as the World Customs Organisation chair acknowledges the leadership of SARS and its efforts to turn the tax collection agency around following a decade of State Capture corruption.

Two commissions of inquiry...