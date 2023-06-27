South Africa: Hefty Sentences for Rhino Poachers After New Wildlife Trafficking Strategy Starts to Bite

26 June 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The recent sentencing of six Zimbabweans -- members of the so-called Chitiyo Rhino Poaching Gang -- to prison terms ranging from 16 to 20 years suggests that authorities are slowly but steadily making inroads in tackling the poaching scourge.

One of the goals of the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking is to significantly increase the number of arrests and convictions for all types of wildlife trafficking.

Approved by Cabinet on 10 May 2023, the strategy is the first of its kind in South Africa. Its primary objective is to empower law enforcement structures to prevent wildlife trafficking that poses a threat to national security.

The strategy will be implemented over five years.

To reduce wildlife trafficking in South Africa, the government plans to develop, approve and implement law enforcement border management and customs and intelligence cooperation agreements with transit countries including Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as end-market countries such as China, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand.

On Tuesday, 20 June, Zimbabwean nationals Francis Chitiyo (35), Trymore Chauke (30), Meshack Chauke (27), Simba Masinge (32), Nhamo Muyambo (32) and Abraham Moyane (36) were sentenced in the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda.

Chitiyo was sentenced to an effective 20-year prison term; Muyambo to 19 years, Moyane to 18 years, Trymore Chauke and Masinge to 17 years each, and Meschack Chauke to 16 years.

Judge Gerald Bloem said that while...

