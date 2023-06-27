Rwanda: Report Identifies Gaps in Curbing Adverse Effects of Mercury Pollution

While mercury use is being phased out due to its hazards to health and the environment, a new survey reports that there is a lack of capacity in identifying sources and curbing adverse effects of mercury pollution.

Mercury is a chemical element that can be released into air, water, and soil to cause effects on health and the environment.

The call is part of the Minamata Convention which has a phased approach to reduce, and where possible, eliminate mercury use in key industrial sectors.

Minamata Convention is an international treaty that seeks to protect human health and the environment from human-caused emissions and releases of mercury and mercury compounds.

According to an assessment report dubbed "Minamata Initial Assessment (MIA) Report" developed by Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) in collaboration with partners, Rwanda's total mercury releases into air, water, oil, by-products, and impurities, land and general waste stood at 19,558.85 kilogrammes per year.

The report was developed after 63 field visits across the country.

Exposure to mercury -- even small amounts of it -- may cause serious health problems and is a threat to the development of a child before and after birth.

World Health Organization (WHO) said that inhaling mercury vapour can have harmful effects on the nervous, digestive and immune systems, lungs, kidneys, and skin, and may be fatal.

According to REMA's report, the source categories of mercury emissions and releases into soil, air, and water include industrial extraction and processing of raw materials that have natural contents of mercury, production processes that use mercury intentionally, mercury-added products, primary metal production, consumer products, industrial gold mining, mercury thermometers, and others.

Other sources include the production of cement, pulp and paper, lime and lightweight aggregates, lab chemicals and equipment, monometres and gauges, waste incineration and burning, production of recycled materials, waste deposition and landfilling, waste-water treatment, and dental amalgam fillings, among others.

"We are counting on all sectors concerned to be at the forefront in adopting alternative solutions to preserve our health and environment from adverse impacts of the use and consumption of mercury-containing products, and poor management of mercury-containing waste," noted Beata Akimpaye, Environmental Compliance and Enforcement Division Manager at REMA.

The report has recommended building the capacity of the gold processing industries and regulatory authorities to protect miners and communities from mercury exposure, both intentional and unintentional, stemming from gold mining and processing activities. Additionally, it has called for reducing mercury releases to society resulting from the importation and consumption of mercury-added products.

Other required actions for reducing mercury exposure include improving solid waste and wastewater management, lowering the exposure of vulnerable groups, such as women of childbearing age, pregnant women and children, from unintentional mercury discharges from biomass burning, dental amalgams, and waste, and creating and using technologies for the secure handling, storage, and disposal of mercury by-products.

Different institutions and priority areas suspected to have mercury and mercury pollution have been mapped out.

These include Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining (ASGM), the health sector (thermometers, tensiometers, and dental amalgams), and the industry sector (butchery, paints) among others.

The artisanal and small-scale gold mining sector, along with health, ICT, transport, water, and informal sectors were identified as priority sectors related to the use of mercury.

According to Aloysie Manishimwe, a researcher who participated in the assessment, the Ministry of Health needs a strategy to promote prevention, treatment, and care services for mercury-affected populations.

"It lacks strategies and programmes to identify and protect populations at risk of exposure to mercury in dental amalgam (dental filling material used to fill cavities caused by tooth decay), in cleaning services and manufacturing industries among others," she said.

She noted that there is a need for improving the capacity of relevant staff and availing equipment to prevent, treat and provide care services for mercury-affected populations.

Funds mobilisation

Manishimwe said that REMA and Rwanda Green Fund (FONERWA) should prepare grant proposals as a way of mobilising financial resources to support the adoption of technologies to help reduce the use of mercury or complete substitution of mercury processes and mercury-containing products.

"REMA should form partnerships with local NGOs in developing fundable small grant programmes," she said.

According to the assessment, REMA lacks the capacity to identify sites contaminated with mercury sources, quantify these chemicals, and dispose of and manage mercury-containing waste.

She added that REMA should also be capacitated to develop mechanisms that will differentiate products produced with mercury from those without mercury use.

The survey has recommended the development of guidelines for the identification, demarcation, and remediation of mercury-contaminated sites, as well as infrastructure for the collection, treatment, and storage of hazardous wastes particularly for mercury-contaminated soil.

Given that there is a lack of capacity to manage products that are likely to contain mercury, putting in place a laboratory designed to test the presence of mercury and other hazardous substances in generated waste, upgrading the existing hazardous waste elimination facilities to allow mercury waste treatment has also been recommended.

"The Ministry of Trade and Industry lacks the list of industries that use mercury for allowed purposes," the assessment also revealed.