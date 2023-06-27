South Africa: Mkhwebane Misses Inquiry Deadlines While Lawyer Bounces Back After Sudden Hospitalisation

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has missed two Section 194 impeachment inquiry deadlines as her self-created legal quagmire continues. In the meantime, the inquiry is continuing its work 'irrespective' of Mkhwebane's stance.

Section 194 Inquiry chair Qubudile Dyantyi announced on Friday, 23 June that Busiswiwe Mkhwebane had missed the revised process deadlines, which means that the inquiry hums along, but all in writing.

"Adv Mkhwebane was due to notify the committee by Monday, 19 June 2023 whether she would be responding to questions in writing or orally," said Dyanti. The following deadline of 22 June was also missed, he said.

All about the money

Behind the scenes Mkhwebane, through her "attorneys of record", Hope Chaane - who seems to have recovered after sudden hospitalisation in early June - has been negotiating terms of engagement.

Dyanti noted that Mkhwebane had written that the R4-million set aside for her legal fees was "insufficient" and that her attorneys also needed time to come to grips with the behemoth of a case. This was after the hospital spell and all.

The chair noted that "their [Chaane's] services were terminated by the Office of the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) after a sick note which indicated that Mr Hope Chaane was booked off sick indefinitely".

The services of the State Attorneys were then obtained for Mkhwebane, at no cost, but were rejected on the basis of a...