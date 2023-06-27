South Africa: Mkhwebane Misses Inquiry Deadlines While Lawyer Bounces Back After Sudden Hospitalisation

26 June 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has missed two Section 194 impeachment inquiry deadlines as her self-created legal quagmire continues. In the meantime, the inquiry is continuing its work 'irrespective' of Mkhwebane's stance.

Section 194 Inquiry chair Qubudile Dyantyi announced on Friday, 23 June that Busiswiwe Mkhwebane had missed the revised process deadlines, which means that the inquiry hums along, but all in writing.

"Adv Mkhwebane was due to notify the committee by Monday, 19 June 2023 whether she would be responding to questions in writing or orally," said Dyanti. The following deadline of 22 June was also missed, he said.

All about the money

Behind the scenes Mkhwebane, through her "attorneys of record", Hope Chaane - who seems to have recovered after sudden hospitalisation in early June - has been negotiating terms of engagement.

Dyanti noted that Mkhwebane had written that the R4-million set aside for her legal fees was "insufficient" and that her attorneys also needed time to come to grips with the behemoth of a case. This was after the hospital spell and all.

The chair noted that "their [Chaane's] services were terminated by the Office of the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) after a sick note which indicated that Mr Hope Chaane was booked off sick indefinitely".

The services of the State Attorneys were then obtained for Mkhwebane, at no cost, but were rejected on the basis of a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.