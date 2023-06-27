Rwanda: Arsenal Release Rwanda's Ishimwe

English Premier League side Arsenal have parted ways with Rwandan winger George Lewis Ishimwe after three seasons at the club.

Ishimwe, 23, joined the Gunners in the summer of 2020 from Norwegian side Fram Larvik and featured for the club's second team in the Premier League 2.

His career at Arsenal has been ravaged by injuries and he has as a result failed to reach his full potential despite starting brightly.

Born in Kigali, Ishimwe moved to Norway at the age of four. He featured for clubs such as Tromso, Tromsdalen and Fram Larvik before being spotted by Arsenal scouts who went on to get him signed.

The youngster is eligible to feature for both Rwanda and Norway but he is yet to be capped internationally at any level.