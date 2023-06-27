South Sudan: Fearful Enyobeni Tavern Survivors Abandon Memorial Speeches

Survivors of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy abandoned plans to speak at a memorial service on Monday for their friends who died in the tragedy, saying they feared for their lives.

A memorial service on Monday 26, June for the 21 young people who died at the Enyobeni Tavern a year ago was brought to a sudden end when the survivors who had been asked to speak were unable to do so.

The plan was that they would pay their respects to their friends who died in the tavern on 26 June 2022. The official cause of death was given as crush injuries and suffocation, but this has been disputed by family members.

Those who died were Sinako Sanarhana, Sikelela Tshemese, Sinothando Mgangala, Thembinkosi Silwane, Azizipho Zilindile, Bhongolethu Ncandana, Aluncedo Monelo, Mbulelo Rangile, Nathi Ngqoza, Inathi Nkani, Asamkele Thukuthe, Lithemba Velaphi, Sandanathi Mahlakahlaka, Simamkele Sobetwa, Kungentando Nzima, Lilitha Methuko, Lungile Bekiso, Ovayo Mateyise, Inamandla Wexu, Simele Bolsiki, and Oyena Ngoloyi.

On Monday, members of the media were told to leave the hall where the memorial service was being held, as the survivors did not feel safe. But even in the absence of the media, they couldn't deliver their tributes.

Ntombozonke Mgangala, the aunt of the late Sinothando Mgangala, said the community still didn't feel safe as the tavern owners were "still roaming the streets".

"Nothing has happened to [the tavern owners]...