Rwanda: Hatumimana Lauds His Players After Maiden GMT Glory

Police Women volleyball club head coach Christian Hatumimana has commended his team after winning the 2023 volleyball Genocide memorial tournament on their very maiden appearance.

The debutants were crowned champions of the tournament after comfortably beating Rwanda Revenue Authority 3-0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-14) in a final held Sunday at BK Arena.

The law enforcers were, upon winning the title, awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Rwf1,000,000.

Hatumimana is celebrating his very first memorial tournament silverware with Police but he is hungry for more success, with the team now targeting to win the Liberation Day tournament which will be staged in the first weekend of July.

"I can't hide my satisfaction with the way we are going about our business," the former Amasata Volleyball Club coach told Times Sport.

"Our first target was to win the title and as soon as we achieved it, then we can set ourselves other targets for the league title going forward."

The Genocide Memorial Volleyball tournament is organized annually in honor of volleyball players, coaches, administrators and fans who were killed during the 1994 Genocide.

The competition was initiated by former Rwanda international Antoine Sebalinda in 1995 after his brother Dominique Sebalinda was killed during Genocide, alongside other national team players.

The volleyball fraternity counts over 50 members who lost their lives in 1994.