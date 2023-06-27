Kenya: 7-Member DPP Selection Panel Assumes Office

A seven-member panel appointed by President William Ruto to conduct the recruitment of the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has assumed office on Monday following a swearing in by the Public service commission.

Speaking during the swearing in of the members on Monday, Public Service Commission chairperson Anthony Muchiri advised the members to be fair and committed to their task When recommending appropriate individuals who are qualified for the post.

"Am condiment that you are all equal to the task before you. I want to urge you that in your search for suitable nominees, the constitution and the law negates you to undertake your assignment with dedication, integrity and fairness while observing all applicable legal requirements," he said.

"Kenyans expect nothing less than a process that is open, transparent, accountable, lawful and fair, that will provide a DPP who has a high degree of integrity, independent, accountable to Kenyan people and will work fairly in the discharge of his duties."

Muchiri added that the members of the selection panel should ensure they nominate a person who will uphold and preserves the public trust and confidence bestowed in him or her, and will promote public confidence in the integrity of the ODPP and will bring honor to the nation.

Shadrack Mose Solicitor General who is a member of the selection panel remarked that they will deliver their mandate bestowed upon them according to the law and ensure transparency and fairness in the nomination.

"The responsibility given to us we assure you that we got what it takes to deliver it and, on the transparency, accountability, fairness and commitment to the whole process we will do as required," he said.

This follows when President William Ruto in a Gazette notice dated June 21 named a seven-member selection committee for the recruitment of the next Director of Public Prosecution.

"I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint the following to be members of the Selection Panel for the Selection of Nominees for appointment as the Director of Public Prosecutions," the notice reads.

Among the members include the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) chairperson Roseline Odede, Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak and Solicitor General Shadrack Mose.

Other members include Public Service Principal Secretary Mary Kimonye, Richard Onsongo and Bush Obwocha.

The recruitment process follows the exit of former DPP Noordin Haji, who left the position to become the new director general of the National Intelligence Service.

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is mandated with undertaking the prosecution of criminal matters and determines what charges should be preferred in a criminal case, among other duties.