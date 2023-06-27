Kenya: President Ruto Orders Reduction of Boda-Boda Training, Licensing Fees

Nairobi — President Ruto has issued a directive to reduce the training and licensing requirements for boda-boda operators from the current Sh11,050 to Sh2,500.

The decision, the President said aims to improve competency within the sector and reduce the high number of road accidents associated with boda bodas.

He emphasized that the increasing cases of road accidents are primarily due to the lack of proper training among boda-boda operators.

"I urge the Ministry of Transport to coordinate with the counties to lower the training requirements to reduce accidents," stated the President.

Additionally, the boda boda sector will receive first aid and emergency medical care training from the St. John Ambulance Services.

This training initiative will collaborate with the National Youth Service, the Ministry of Roads, and the National Transport and Safety Authority.

The President made the remarks on Monday during the launch of the "Boda Boda Care" empowerment program at the KICC.

As part of this program, the boda-boda sector will receive one year of free medical insurance coverage.

President Ruto announced that his administration is actively working towards formalizing the sector responsible for creating 1.5 million jobs and generating an annual revenue of Sh300 billion.

In addition to organizing these individuals into Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs), he emphasized that this initiative will encompass ongoing training programs and the establishment of a comprehensive database to keep track of operators' information.

"We will work with all stakeholders to ensure the training and licensing of Boda Boda riders does not exceed Sh2500," he said.