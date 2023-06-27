Kenya: Ministry of Health, Health Financing Experts Discuss Cost-Effective Healthcare Strategies

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health was due to host stakeholders on Health Financing on Monday as part of an intervention to deploy cost-effective strategies to improve health systems and outcomes in line with national, regional, and global commitments.

The meeting will bring together National and County Governments and development partners to advocate for increased Domestic Resource Mobilization (DRM) for sustainable health financing toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

"During the national high-level dialogue, the COGs and other stakeholders will put forth several recommendations including, but not limited to, streamlining services at National Health Insurance Fund and instituting funding mechanisms for the different levels of health facilities in the country," a pre-conference brief read in part.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakumicha said the government aims to improve the use of available resources as a strategy to achieve more resources for health.

Subsequently, the Ministry is looking at shifting focus from investing in curative care to Primary Health Care which is mainly preventive.

The national dialogue comes against the backdrop of the health sector being allocated Sh141.2 billion in the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

The allocation reflects a significant drop of 5.6 billion compared to 2022/2023 when the sector received Sh146.8 billion.

"The speakers will address more money for health, more health for the money, equity/increased financial protection, and leadership and governance," the conference organizers outlined.