Africa: UN Refugee Agency Predicts Spike in Resettlement Needs Next Year

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, is anticipating a significant rise in global refugee resettlement needs for next year.

According to the Projected Global Resettlement Needs Assessment for 2024, over 2.4 million refugees will be in need of resettlement, marking a 20 per cent increase compared to 2023.

Escalating challenges

With a deepening refugee crisis, security breakdowns and conflicts, urgent action is required to address the escalating challenges faced by millions forced on the run worldwide.

"We are witnessing a concerning increase in the number of refugees in need of resettlement in 2024. Resettlement remains a critical lifeline for those most at risk and with specific needs," said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The Asia region tops the list, with nearly 730,000 refugees likely requiring resettlement support, representing around 30 per cent of the total.

Urgent assistance

With the Syrian war extending into its 13th year and remaining the world's largest refugee situation, refugees there continue to need the most resettlement support for the eighth consecutive year, with around 754,000 requiring urgent assistance.

Refugees from Afghanistan are estimated to have the second-highest level of needs, followed by refugees from South Sudan, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"I ask all States with the means to step up and provide sustainable and multi-year resettlement commitments to offer safety and protection to those in need and to share the international community's responsibility for refugees", urged Mr. Grandi.

Resettlement provides a lifeline of hope and protection to those facing extreme risks by offering a durable solution while at the same time playing a pivotal role in relieving the pressure on host countries and strengthening the broader protection framework.