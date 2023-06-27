Sudan: Nearly 20,000 Displaced From Tawila in North Darfur Clashes

26 June 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

El Fasher / Tawila — Clashes between the army and the RSF in Tawila, North Darfur, last week caused the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians. Residents from 12 villages near Tabit also decided to leave as the armed forces withdrew from the area.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimated that the number of people who fled their homes in Tawila and the surrounding camps for the displaced at about 19,000 families. They sought refuge in various areas, including the North Darfur capital El Fasher.

Since June 19, various schools in El Fasher have been prepared to host those fleeing violence in Tawila, Umelhasan Awadallah, Director of the Tembassi School in the southern part of El Fasher, told Radio Dabanga.

'About a thousand people arrived here on foot, with almost nothing'

"About a thousand people arrived here on foot, with almost nothing, as they had fled their houses in panic," she said. "Young volunteers were able to provide food, water, and medicine to them."

Volunteering youths have converted the schools into shelters.

Residents from 12 villages near Tabit also fled their homes when news spread that the armed forces withdrew from the area.

According to social media users, some people had fled from Tawila to Tabit after attacks started on June 19. "They attacked us from every direction with camels, motorcycles, and cars," a displaced woman told local journalists.

