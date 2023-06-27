Kenya: Davis & Shirtliff Unveils First Battery-Less Solar Water Treatment Plant

Nairobi — Davis & Shirtliff has announced the introduction of a battery-free Solar Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plant to tap into a fast-growing off-grid zero-emission desalination market.

The leading supplier of water and energy-related equipment in the East Africa region said the new system dubbed, the Dayliff Battery-less Solar RO plant offers an environmentally friendly and cost-effective way to sustainable water treatment process.

The water treatment system eliminates the need for additional energy storage equipment by harnessing power from solar PV panels.

"Undoubtedly, the Dayliff Battery-less Solar RO plant is poised to revolutionize solarized water treatment applications," said Davis & Shirtliff Technical Director Philip Holi.

"With its unique combination of reliability, versatility, and cost-effectiveness, this solution paves the way for a new era in the industry especially for industrial and commercial uses including in industries, education centres, health facilities, residential areas and more," Holi added.

It incorporates Dayliff Sunverter 3 controllers coupled with leading low energy RO membranes to provide a powerful energy efficient solution for water treatment.

This revolutionary capability empowers users to harness solar power, generator input, or mains power, granting unparalleled versatility and adaptability across diverse environmental conditions.

"The result is a highly reliable system that minimizes downtime in the event of loss of available power source, ensuring continuous operation and uninterrupted water treatment processes that ensures especially a commercial water treatment vendor can maximize on the plant's uptime," Holi said.

The water treatment system also allows an optional inclusion of the iDAYLIFF monitoring system adding a layer of intelligence to the plant that offers critical solutions for adapting to climate change and improving water security.

Such advanced monitoring system provides real-time oversight of critical parameters such as energy consumption, run hours, water production, and even enables remote control functionality.

The global transition towards renewable energy sources, the company said has spurred a pressing need for innovative solutions in water treatment applications.

"The Dayliff Battery-less Solar RO plant is a testament to the increasing importance of renewable energy in water treatment and signals a transformative shift towards sustainable practices in the industry," he added

Research firm, Research And Markets in its "Desalination: Off Grid Zero Emission 2018-2028" report, projects the green desalination market will rapidly grow to $35 billion by 2028.