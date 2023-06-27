Kenya: Olympics Silver Medalist Cheruiyot Raring for World Title After Overcoming Injury Woes

Nairobi — The Olympics 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot has expressed his elation at an injury-free year as he looks to reclaim the world title at the Budapest World Championships in August this year.

Cheruiyot said he feels in the form of his life with less than two months to the global showpiece, having struggled with injury issues in the past two years.

"For now my focus is on the World Championships and the Diamond League circuit. I am happy that this year I have been injury free...that's my happiness. I am going on well with my training and I am confident that good things will come," the 2019 World Champion said.

Cheruiyot has been on a steady path to recovery after a difficult two years, which saw him miss out on an Olympic gold to Norwegian Jakob Ingebristen in Tokyo in 2021 before relinquishing the world title to Great Briton's Jake Wightman in Oregon, last year.

After finishing sixth in the men's 1500m at the iconic Hayward Field in Oregon, Cheruiyot redeemed himself with silver at the Commonwealth Games, a month later in Birmingham, England.

As he looks forward to the battle in Budapest, Cheruiyot acknowledges he must be fully prepared as he will be meeting familiar foes-cum-friends, one of them being Ingebrigsten - to who he gifted a Kenyan bracelet after their race in Tokyo.

"I need to focus on my endurance because he is a strong guy and is the best in the world. I need to plan with my management...the coach and the doctors to see if I can get even one (race with the Norwegian) to get that confidence before the World Championships," he said.

In 2023, Cheruiyot has so far notched podium finishes at the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour (3rd in men's 800m), Los Angeles Grand Prix (1st in men's 1500m), and the National Championships (3rd in men's 800m).

During Saturday's national championships at Nyayo Stadium, he timed 1:45.10 to finish third in the men's 800m, behind winner, Kipng'etich Ng'eno (1:44.50) and second-placed Cornelius Tuwei (1:44.92).

He described the race as a good opportunity for him to evaluate himself ahead of the Monaco Diamond League in July.

"I was looking for speed and endurance and from what I've seen, I can say that I am not very far off from peak fitness. The race was good and we look forward to the World Championships," Cheruiyot said.

The 27-year-old will also be in action for the national trials for the World Championships, set for two weeks to come.