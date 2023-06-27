Western Sahara: New Attacks Against Moroccan Occupation Forces in Mahbes and Farsia Sectors

Bir Lahlou — Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) carried out new attacks targeting the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces in the Mahbes and Farsia sectors, inflicting "considerable human and material losses", the Ministry of Defense indicated Sunday in its military communiqué N 823.

According to the military communiqué, advanced SPLA units targeted the entrenchments of the Moroccan occupation forces in the El Fiyine region in the Farsia sector.

Advanced SPLA formations stepped up bombardments against the positions of occupying soldiers in the areas of El Arya, Agued Argane and Agouira Ould Ablal in the Mahbes sector, according to the same source.

Advanced SPLA detachments had intensified their attacks against Moroccan occupier soldiers in the Mahbes sector of the Laagued region on Saturday.

"SPLA attacks continue against the Moroccan occupying forces, who are suffering significant human and material losses along the Wall of Shame," the communiqué concluded.