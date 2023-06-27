Morocco: Sahrawi Civilian Prisoner Goes Through Difficult Detention Conditions Inside Moroccan Prison

Occupied El Aaiun — Sahrawi civilian prisoner Abdelmoula Mohamed El-Hafed is experiencing difficult detention conditions inside the Moroccan occupation prison, in addition to deliberate harassment and cruel and racist treatment aimed at revenge against Sahrawi civilian prisoners and undermining their resolve and breaking their morale.

In this regard, the sister of the Sahrawi civilian prisoner told the Association for the Protection of Sahrawi Prisoners that her brother was subjected to harsh treatment inside the Moroccan prison in Safi after the prison administration threw him into a cell overcrowded with prisoners of common law up to eight individuals with an area of five meters, in addition to restricting the right to telephone and reducing the time allocated from five minutes a week to four minutes.

She adds that the administration of the local prison, Safi, immediately after the return of her brother from the local prison in occupied Samara, renounced all promises related to improving the detention conditions of the Sahrawi civilian prisoner and not having a cell that meets the necessary sanitary conditions, in addition to providing decent time for telephone communication and stopping all forms of discrimination and deliberate provocation.