Tunisia: Dutch PM Expresses His Country's Willingness to Invest More in Tunisia, Particularly in Water and Renewable Energies

Tunis/Tunisia — During a telephone conversation with President Kais Saied on Monday afternoon, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expressed his country's willingness to invest further in Tunisia, particularly in the fields of water and renewable energy.

During this conversation, the two parties discussed the distinguished relations between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations between them in 1958, as well as the recent meeting on June 11 in Tunis, which was attended, in addition to the Dutch Prime Minister, by the head of the Italian government and the President of the European Commission.

They also discussed cooperation relations between Tunisia and the European Union, with the President of the Republic reiterating that these relations are strategic and can be broader and closer, stressing that we can chart a new course in history together, hand in hand and as equals.