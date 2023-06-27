Tunisia: Dutch PM Expresses His Country's Willingness to Invest More in Tunisia, Particularly in Water and Renewable Energies

27 June 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — During a telephone conversation with President Kais Saied on Monday afternoon, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expressed his country's willingness to invest further in Tunisia, particularly in the fields of water and renewable energy.

During this conversation, the two parties discussed the distinguished relations between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations between them in 1958, as well as the recent meeting on June 11 in Tunis, which was attended, in addition to the Dutch Prime Minister, by the head of the Italian government and the President of the European Commission.

They also discussed cooperation relations between Tunisia and the European Union, with the President of the Republic reiterating that these relations are strategic and can be broader and closer, stressing that we can chart a new course in history together, hand in hand and as equals.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.