Tunisia: President Saied Meets Isie President

Tunis/Tunisia — The final preparations ahead of the publication of the decree inviting voters to elect the members of the Regional Council were the focus of a meeting between President of the Republic, Kais Saied, on Monday afternoon at Carthage Palace, and head of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), Farouk Bouaskar.

Kais Saied expressed his appreciation for the great efforts made by many ministries over the recent period to identify electoral districts, in particular deaneries that did not have exact boundaries with any text.

The President of the Republic called on the Higher Independent Authority for Elections to play its role with complete independence and stressed the need to beware of those who wish to infiltrate it, reads a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

He also emphasised the need to remain totally neutral, as its absence affects the independence of the authority, saying that if someone has an opinion, the duty of reserve requires the application of the law and not to make statements expressing a personal position. He added that everyone is free in their position, but that the duty of reserve and neutrality requires that the opponent is not the referee.