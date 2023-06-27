Tunisia: Progress in Government Work Over Past Few Days Focus of Meeting Between President and PM

Tunis/Tunisia — Progress in the government's work over the past few days was the focus of the meeting President of the Republic Kais Saied had had with Prime Minister Najla Bouden at Carthage Palace on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency of the Republic, Kais Saied called on all those with responsibilities within the State to assume their sacred duty to the homeland and the people, adding that many of them either hesitate to take a decision or seek to disrupt the implementation of a decision.

He stressed that the situation cannot continue like this, especially as the projects exist and their funds have been allocated, pointing out that each official in the department either serves the public facilities entrusted to him or her or leaves the responsibility to those who feel it towards the homeland and the people.

The President of the Republic urged Tunisians to work, to create wealth and to be self-reliant, saying that "our potential is great and our will is greater to take up all the challenges, and with our happiness and our human wealth we can build a future without anyone coming from outside to give us what our people do not like and which depends on our will and our independence".