Malawi: U.S. Chess Charity Appoints Malawian Head of the Body

Malawi National Council of Sports board member and former Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) president Susan Namangale has been appointed to head US charity chess body called Gift of Chess.

This was announced by organisation's founder Russel Makofsky through the organisation's twitter account made on Sunday that the decision was made taking into consideration her humble beginnings.

Namangale was only last month appointed Malawi's Ambassador to the organisation, which is carrying out an initiative to develop the sport in developing countries.

"On behalf of our board of directors, we are thrilled to welcome Susan Namangale as our global head of @thegiftofchess. Susan brings nearly three decades of experience, emanating from her humble growing up in a little-known village of Chombo in Nkhotakota, Malawi," twitted Makofsky.

The economist said she was surprised that the US charity had settled for her name just a month she was appointed to represent the organisation in Malawi.

"I am overwhelmed, but will take on the challenge. We need to raise resources to make our global agenda successful. The institution aims to distribute one million chess sets across the globe using chess as a low cost and yet high impact catalyst for opportunities and to appoint me to lead the institution is a big thing for me and came as a surprise."

Chessam publicity secretary Franciso Mungupuli said her appointment would have a trickle-down effect on the development of the sport in the country.

"We yet to be communicated on the development, but this just shows that charity organisation has trust and confidence in her. We equally are excited and expect that the experience she will gain will benefit the game," she said.

Namangale a top player herself was elected first female president of the International Chess Federation (Fide) Zone 4.5 region.

Fide also drafted her into the world governing body's Planning and Development Commission.

Before this appointment, Gift of Chess made her its ambassador to Malawi in which the body is on an initiative to distribute 1 000 chess sets in the country.

