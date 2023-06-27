Kenya: Govt to Conduct Autopsies for 9 Bodies On Third Phase of Shakahola Cult Exhumations

27 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Mombasa — The government is set to conduct autopsies on the last nine bodies retrieved in the third phase of the Shakahola cult exhumations.

On Monday, pathologists conducted 22 more postmortems and exhumations are set to resume after the completion of the exercise.

Chief Government pathologist Johansen Oduor said out of the 22 autopsies seven bodies were adults while 12 were children.

They were unable to ascertain the age of two bodies due to the level of decomposition.

12 were females and eight males but two could not be identified also due to their level of decomposition.

Most had died as a result of starvation.

14 died of starvation while 8 bodies were unascertained because of the level of decomposition.

