Nairobi — The Expressway will be closed from Saturday night all the way to Saturday for the Nairobi City Marathon.

Moja Expressway, the company that operates the road said it will be closed from 10pm on Saturday night to 4pm on Sunday.

"We kindly request all motorists and commuters to plan their journeys accordingly," the company said in a statement.

The marathon will feature a full 42 kilometers marathon, 21 kilometers, 10 kilometers and 6-kilometer races.