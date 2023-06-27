Kenya: CS Kuria Says Govt to Set Up Company to Dismantle Unroadworthy Vehicles

26 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government says it will set up a company that will be dismantling unroadworthy vehicles.

According to Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, the plan will kick off in the coming months.

"For the longest time, we have had the dilemma of where to take our automobiles that can no longer be used," he stated.

"I amm very excited to have met the Japanese Investors who are working closely with JICA and the Numerical Machine complex to establish a local company for dismantling End of Life Vehicles," he stated.

He further said that the company would be dismantling the vehicles in a manner that is environmentally friendly.

Owners of old vehicles will have the opportunity to sell their vehicles which in most cases are abandoned on people's compounds and yards.

Kenya is yet to establish a government policy that would regulate the disposal of obsolete government vehicles.

