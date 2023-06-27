Somalia: Gunmen Shoot and Injure Police, Civilian in Ambush in Garissa

Garissa, Kenya — Police are investigating an incident in which a police officer responding to a distress call was shot and seriously injured by gunmen in an ambush in Garissa.

The officer was among a group of officers who had on June 23 in the morning responded to a distress call from a gun holder he was under attack in Bulla Buriburis area.

The licensed gun holder told police he was attacked by gunmen who were armed with AK47 rifles before engaging them in a brief shootout as he called police.

It was then that police arrived before Corporal Kipkoech Mutai was shot in the stomach.

The other licensed firearm holder was also shot and injured by the gunmen who escaped into a bush.

The two were rescued and taken to Garissa County referral hospital for attention.

The injured police officer was later flown to Nairobi.

Police say they are yet to make an arrest of the gunmen who shot at the two.

There are fears the attackers were part of the al Shabaab gunmen who have made their way to the region.

Intelligence reports show the gang has crossed the porous Kenya-Somalia border in readiness for attacks.

The reports show some or most of the attackers are converts who are now ready to strike.

More security personnel have been deployed to tame the plans, police say.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome visited Garissa on Sunday, June 25 and met security officials.

This comes amid increased attacks by al Shabaab terror group in Somalia and neighbouring Kenya.

The terrorists have been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies. Kenyan troops are in Somalia to pursue and suppress the activities of the terror group.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.