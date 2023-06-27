Kenya: UDA to Hold Elections At Grassroots Level to Strengthen Party - Gachagua

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will organize elections at the grassroots level, as part of efforts to develop and widen its networks.

Speaking on Monday at the UDA headquarters, Gachagua reported that UDA was debating how to guarantee that the party leadership elections proceed at every voting center nationwide.

"UDA will have elections and all the officers and officials are serving on an interim basis. The party will decide for national elections from the polling stations to the wards, constituency, county all the way to the national office," he said.

"I'm very satisfied with the progress so far and we are very happy with what the secretary general (Cleophas Malala) is doing. Since his appointment to this office, the party has been energized," he said.

Gachagua stated he was at the party's headquarters to learn about the organization's activities on behalf of President William Ruto.

He added that the UDA party, will open offices in each of Kenya's 47 counties, with the goal of enhancing the country's economy and empowering people at the base of the social economic pyramid.

"Noting that UDA was hardly a year old when it rose to power in August 2022, the plan is to build a political machine not just for 2027 elections, but for the years to come."

"We have seen previous political parties die after elections, but this is a party that will live many years because it is based on ideology -Bottom-Up economic model," he added.

According to the DP, UDA will support democracy and welcome criticism of its leadership so long as it advances the organization.

He asserted that party members had a democratic right to express their reservations about the party's management and that they were free to do so.

"Ours is called the United Democratic party. We emphasize that word 'democratic'. Anyone can criticize everyone and those being criticized must know that they have a responsibility and thus act in an accountable manner," he said.