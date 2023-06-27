Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF in Ploy to Block Ex-Commissar Kasukuwere's Presidential Candidature

ZANU PF activist Lovedale Mangwana has made an urgent chamber application to bar former national Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere from contesting in the August 23 general elections.

Mangwana cited Kasukuwere, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as respondents.

The ruling party youth, a lawyer argued in his submissions Monday that Kasukuwere had ceased to be a registered voter as he has been out of his constituency for over 18 consecutive months.

Mangwana said the Nomination court violated the constitution in accepting Kasukuwere's nomination papers.

"The decision by the Nomination Court to accept Kasukuwere's nomination papers is in violation of the constitution of Zimbabwe.

"The 1st respondent has not been resident in any constituency in the Republic of Zimbabwe for a period in excess of 18 consecutive months and his name cannot, by that circumstance, be retained on the voter's roll," he said.

He also argued that, "Kasukuwere's name ceased to be on the voter's roll by operation of law. He is a non-voter and cannot be nominated for election to any office."

The application by Mangwana comes barely a week after police said Kasukuwere had two arrest warrants issued back in 2019.

The former cabinet minister who has been in self-exile in South Africa, successfully filed his nomination papers at the High Court last Wednesday through his chief election agent.

Kasukuwere will contest as an independent candidate and has dismissed the "intimidation tactics by President Mnangagwa."