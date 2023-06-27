Zimbabwe: Widows Face Stigmatisation, Lack Resource to Re-Build Livelihoods

Widows face a lot of stigmatisation from society with lack of resources to economically re-build their livelihoods.

Addressing widows during the commemoration of the International Widows' Day in Harare last Friday, Zimbabwe Prisons Correctional Services (ZPCS) Chaplain Christine Phiri said most women crumble after losing a spouse.

Phiri discouraged widows from allowing society to celebrate their sorrows.

"Unoona hama yepedyo achiuya pauri uri kuburuka mundege woti. Dai baba vemwana varipo nhasi tiri kufara."

Phiri said she was widowed at the age of 21 and was left pregnant just three months into her marriage.

"Do not cry for material things. I once stayed under a bridge with my son but today I own houses of my own. I have worked hard to be where l am today but it could not have been possible if I did not know God.

"Focus on re-building yourself and having new things," Phiri said amid applause from the widows who included women of all ages singing gospel songs to console themselves.

"I want a thuggish widow who does not ask for anything from anyone except God. Say no to widowhood and give yourself a certain class.

"Some of you here are known of collecting anything at relatives' funerals in the name of 'widowhood'. Stop begging. You are not impoverished," Phiri urged the women.

Some of the widows, touched by her word of encouragement sobbed with joy because they quickly adopted the new life without a loved one, painful as it was and moved on.

To the young widows, Phiri condemned sex-work for survival.

"Prostitution has flooded communities but for young people, this is no longer fashionable.

"Instead of being involved in such behaviours, prepare your children's future before you rush into your next relationship.

"The pillar of a single woman or widow is rooted in prayer. You are not the first to lose a husband," Phiri added.

Most of those who lost their husbands in the last six months were young women aged between the ages of 25 and 30.

Four of those who gave testimonies lost their spouses through road traffic accidents (RTA).

Those interviewed by NewZimbabwe.com called upon authorities to empower them saying resources to start-up projects were scarce.