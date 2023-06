Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's volleyball team (women) settled for the fourth place at the African Beach Games after losing to Mauritius 1-2 (21-18, 19-21, 11-15) at a placement game played Tuesday in Hammamet.

The Tunisian team lost their spot on the podium after a heated head to head with Mauritius, where they won the first set but lost the following two.

The final will pit Morocco against Mozambique in the afternoon.