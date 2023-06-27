Angola: Handball World Cup - Angola Beat Costa Rica

Luanda — The national junior men's handball team obtained Monday, in the city of Hannover, Germany, their first victory in the 24th World Championship, which is taking place in Germany and Greece.

Coached by William de Almeida, the national squad beat Costa Rica, 43-27, in a game to qualify for the 25th to 32nd places.

In the first three games of the group stage, Angola lost to the Faroe Islands, Spain and Japan. Sunday, in the qualifying rounds, the National Team were also defeated by Kuwait. WR/VAB/MRA/jmc