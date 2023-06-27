Angola: João Lourenço Underlines Cooperation Between Angola and Mozambique

Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, on Monday in Luanda highlighted the historic relations of friendship and cooperation between Angola and Mozambique.

In a congratulatory message sent to his Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, due to the 48th anniversary of the Independence of Mozambique marked on Sunday, June, 25, the Angolan President said that the results have helped to strengthen the pillars on which are based important and solid achievements of the respective peoples.

João Lourenço expressed his assurance towards the number of possibilities for cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

According to the letter Angop has had access to, President João Lourenço promised to continue working together with Mozambique to drive forward joint actions that favour progress, economic growth and the welfare of the people of both countries.

Angola and Mozambique, which are member countries of the African Union (AU), the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), have cooperation relations in the sectors of Science and technology, geology and mining, media, energy, territory administration, construction and public works, tourism and higher education.

The Republic of Mozambique, became independent from the former Portuguese colonial regime on 25 June 1975. It is located in the southeast of the African continent, borders the Indian Ocean to the east, and bordered by Tanzania to the north, Malawi and Zambia to the northwest, Zimbabwe to the west and Eswatini and South Africa to the southwest.