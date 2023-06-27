East Africa: Ministeral Meeting Defines Quadripartite Steering Plan

26 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A Steering Action Plan on the vision of the regional organisations EAC, ECCAS, ICGLR and SADC was defined this Monday, In Luanda, during a ministerial meeting that preceded the quadripartitie summit of Heads of State and Government set for Tuesday.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Angola's Foreign minister, Téte António, informed that the steering plan encompasses the vision of the mentioned African regional organisations for the achievement of peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The plan, he went on to explain, is the document that reinforces the relevance of the work that has been done by the referred organisations and it is due to be presented at the Summit of Heads of State and Government on Tuesday (27), in Luanda.

The Angolan minister explained that the ministerial meeting aimed at harmonising all the initiaves towards peace in DR Congo, with the participation of the African Union (AU), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC).

The meting was also attended by ministers from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The said gathering brought together ministers of foreign affairs, defence, home affairs and Special Services.

Téte António concluded that the presence of such personalities reflects the importance of peace, security and stability in the Great Lakes region. FMA/AL/jmc

