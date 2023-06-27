Angola's National Assembly Defends Approximation of Parliaments to Voters

Luanda — Angola's National Assembly Speaker Carolina Cerqueira on Monday said that a greater approximation of parliaments to voters is essential for the consolidation of democracy, peace, human rights and good governance.

Carolina Cerqueira made the statement while speaking at the end of the signing ceremony of the amendment to the Protocol of cooperation between the parliaments of Angola and Cape Verde.

She highlighted that the expression of maturity and trust between political actors and voters should be founded in common sense and fairness in debates.

Regarding the addendum signed with her counterpart Austelino Tavares Correia, she added that the contained amendments allow for a better systematization, understanding and expansion of cooperation in areas of common interest.

Carolina Cerqueira stated that nine years later, it became evident the need to introduce changes to the agreement signed in 2014 with the AN of Cape Verde, in order to adapt it to the current context of parliamentary dynamics and the challenges of regional and global geopolitics.

The parliament of both countries agreed to hold regular consultation and exchange of experiences in various fields, including in the training of parliamentary technicians.

According to the official, a strong commitment is still needed in the area of renewable energies, as well as combating the effects of global warming on sustainable development, to guarantee the well-being of the populations of both countries.

The agreement also includes the sharing of information on parliamentary activities, official legislative documents, studies and publications of parliamentary interest.

For this three-day visit to Cape Verde, Carolina Cerqueira is accompanied by a delegation made up of MPs Mário Pinto de Andrade (MPLA), Liberty Chiyaka (Unita) and Florbela Malaquias (PHA).

During the 3-day visit, the Angolan delegation will participate in the solemn session in the National Assembly of Cape Verde, visit the Tarrafal Prison, and hold meetings with the Cape Verdean President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and the speaker of the Parliament. VM/DOJ