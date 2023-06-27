Kenya: Oduol Survives as Ouster Turned Into Kenya Kwanza, Azimio Political Battle

Nairobi — Embatled Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol breathed a sigh of relief after Senators saved him from impeachment following a report that upheld his removal from office.

Out of the 47 senators that voted for the report by the Senate Adhoc committee that gave nod for his impeachment, 27 senators voted against the report while 16 senators voted to send Oduol home.

The debate and vote to either uphold or quash the investigating committee's report turned to be a political battle between Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance coalition.

"The net effect of this vote is that pursuant to Article 181 of the Constitution, Section 33(8) of the County Government Act and Standing Order 87 of the Senate Standing Orders, the Senate has failed to remove from office by impeachment William Oduol, the Deputy Governor of Siaya County," ruled Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

The Kenya Kwanza Allied senators voted to save Oduol from impeachment consequently thwarting the attempt by the Siaya County Assembly to remove him from office.

The Senate Committee found Oduol guilty of gross violation of the constitution and abuse of office out of the four charges laid against him.

The 11-member committee chaired by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang unanimously voted to uphold his impeachment by Siaya County Assembly.

" That the charge against the Deputy Governor on gross violation of the constitution and other laws, on the allegations of interference with the procurement through acts of bid rigging has been substantiated," the report reads.

"That the charge against the Deputy governor on abuse of office and gross misconduct on the allegations of misleading the public by giving false information has been substantiated," it adds.