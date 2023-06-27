Kenya: Raila Odinga Back Home Ahead of Azimio Rally at Kamukunji

27 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga Azimio la Umoja has jetted back into the country ahead of the ongoing rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi.

The opposition leader who landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Tuesday afternoon was met by a number of leaders allied to Azimio among them National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi.

Odinga is expected to join the crowd of people at the Kamukunji grounds, where he is anticipated to lay out the path to take after Parliament passed the Finance Bill, 2023, on Wednesday.

Speaking briefly before the Azimio boss landed, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi stated that they anticipate Raila will cover every possible angle during his speech, which will compel the government to revise its strategy.

"As you know currently the country is in a state of panic following the forceful enactment of the Finance Act. Kenyans are expecting that Raila will give the way forward. We believe that he will first listen to the people and give resolutions which I believe will have fire-reaching ramifications," he said.

"He is going to be briefed on the happenings while he was away and thereafter, he is going to join the rest of the Azimio leadership and the rest of Kenyans in forging a way forward in crafting a way to address these issues which have been imposed on Kenyans by this intransigent regime," he added.

The Kenya Kwanza administration is the target of the opposition's ire over the Finance Bill, which they claim of being passed against Kenyans' preferences.

