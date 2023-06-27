Morocco: HM the King Congratulates President of Djibouti On Independence Day

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

In the message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to the Djiboutian President, and His best wishes for progress and prosperity to the people of brotherly Djibouti.

"It is a pleasure for me on this glorious occasion to express to Your Excellency my pride in the solid ties of brotherhood and effective cooperation uniting our two countries, and in the common will that drives us to strengthen them further and raise them to broader horizons in the interest of our two brotherly peoples, our Arab Ummah and our African continent," said the royal message.