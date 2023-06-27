Morocco: HM the King Congratulates President of Djibouti On Independence Day

27 June 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

In the message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to the Djiboutian President, and His best wishes for progress and prosperity to the people of brotherly Djibouti.

"It is a pleasure for me on this glorious occasion to express to Your Excellency my pride in the solid ties of brotherhood and effective cooperation uniting our two countries, and in the common will that drives us to strengthen them further and raise them to broader horizons in the interest of our two brotherly peoples, our Arab Ummah and our African continent," said the royal message.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.