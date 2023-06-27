South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Status of Western Cape Dams After Heavy Rains

press release

Media tour at Berg River Dam: status of Western Cape dams after heavy rains

Earlier this year there were concerns by water users about the slow rate that Western Cape dams were filling. The concerns were understandable, as the dam levels at the time showed a notable decline compared to the 2 previous years.

Due to heavy rainfall experienced throughout the Western Cape in the last 3 weeks, the state of the Western Cape storage Dams saw a significant increase. The Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS), which supplies water to Cape Town and its environs, has seen a significant increase edging towards 100% compared to last year's 72,63% for the same period. The Western Cape State of Dams which is the total storage for all DWS monitored dams in the province is at 85% compared to 56,83% same time last year.

The Gouritz River Catchment which covers Little, Central Karoo and the Coastal belt of the Southern Cape is seating at 68,85%, a better yield compared to 46,51% same time last year. The catchment includes the Eastern side which has prospects of summer rainfall.

The Olifants/Doorn River Catchment on the West Coast is currently seating at 98,94% a notable increase compared to 24,27% same last year.

The Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest dam in the province accounting for significant water supply (54% of the Western Cape Water Supply System Dams) has hit 100%. We have seen a turnaround in terms of the individual dams where most of the dams have experienced a week on week increase of over 5%.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre cites that the Western Cape flooding was not without devastation as several regions have been affected by flooding with worst affected areas being Breede Valley and some informal settlements in the City of Cape Town. Regrettably 3 people are reported to have lost their lives as a result of the impact of heavy rains in the past few weeks. People are advised to stay away from the floodplains.

Besides localised flooding near the construction site of the Clanwilliam Dam wall there are no immediate reports of DWS infrastructure damage (gauging stations, dams etc), even though there have been reports of municipal infrastructure damage in various municipalities. The Clanwilliam Dam Construction Site Office is established well above the floodline and Full Supply Level and thus remains undamaged.

So far, the heavy rains have not interrupted or occassionally disrupted water supplies. On the water quality front there are no reported incidents of water pollution associated with the heavy rainfall. Communities are requested to report any potential incidents of poor water quality as they arise. Even though the recent Blue drop watch suggests slight drop in the Western Cape Systems, Western Cape water remains safe to drink.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Water South Africa Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Currently the department is not enforcing any water restrictions, given the outcome of the previous data analysis of the water resource planning model done in November of 2022. The next decision date for the water resource planning model will be in November 2023 and only then will the department be in a position to make any pronouncements regarding water restrictions.

While DWS is pleased with the way dams are replenishing, Western Cape water users need no reminding of the worst drought in 2017-18, which was averted by combined water conservation water demand management and enforcement initiatives.

There is no better time to renew our water conservation initiatives than now to ensure the province realise water security. The department in conjunction with local authorities will continue with water conservation awareness campaigns.

The department together with other different spheres of Government and other water specialists are closely monitoring the situation and will take appropriate measures to safeguard water security

"Water is Life Sanitation is Dignity"