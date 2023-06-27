South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation Arrests Four Individuals At Gauteng Driving License Testing Centre for Alleged Learner License Fraud

press release

Four individuals arrest at a Gauteng Driving Licence Testing Centre for alleged Learner Licence fraud

Four individuals have been arrested at Temba driving licence testing centre in Tshwane, Gauteng on suspicion of involvement in the fraudulent issuing learner driving licenses.

The four include a female who issued fraudulent eye test certificates to driving license applicants. The female operated a make-shift eye testing business outside the licensing centre. She was allegedly found in possession of stamped eye certificates with the optometrist's name and an eye test chart.

Two of the suspects were arrested on allegations of attempting to write learner driving license tests on behalf of applicants who were not at the centre. The two were in possession of learner license test forms and traffic register numbers belonging to applicants from foreign countries on whose behalf they were to write the test.

The fourth is believed to be a coordinator who arranged the appointments on behalf of the suspects.

The arrests came after a tip-off was received by members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation's national traffic anti-corruption unit on Monday 26 June 2023.

The members seized 11 eye test certificates, and optometrist's stamp, eye test chart and traffic register details belonging to foreign drivers.

The suspects have been detained at Temba police station and will appear in court soon.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation calls on citizens to report suspected acts of fraud, corruption, and malfeasance to;

E-mail: ntacu@rtmc.co.za

WhatsApp: 083 293 7989.

Contact person:

Simon Zwane

Chief Communication Officer

Cell: (082) 551-9892