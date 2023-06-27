South Africa: Fees for Aviation Meteorological Services Published

27 June 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy has published for implementation the regulations regarding fees for the provision of aviation meteorological services.

The regulations were published in terms of the South African Weather Service Act, 2001 (Act No. 8 of 2001).

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) charges the operator of an aircraft fees for aviation meteorological services, as contemplated in Sections 4(2)(e) and 21(1)(b) of the South African Weather Service Act, 2001 (Act No. 8 of 2001).

"SAWS aviation tariffs are determined through an extensive consultative process, which includes stakeholder engagement and participation. The Regulating Committee for Meteorological Services (RCSM), through its mandate, ensures that the tariffs are fair and equitable to SAWS and the aviation industry.

"The key stakeholders involved in the determination of aviation tariffs include SAWS, RCSM and the aviation industry, represented by the Airline Association of South Africa (AASA), the Board of Airline Representatives of Southern Africa (BARSA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA)," the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Tuesday.

The regulations, as published in the Government Gazette, can be accessed on: https://www.dffe.gov.za/sites/default/files/gazetted_notices/sawsa_aviationservicefees_g48602gon3411.pdf.

