Djibouti National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Djiboutian people on the 46th anniversary of your nation's independence.

The United States and Djibouti have enjoyed a strong partnership for many decades. We look forward to deepening our bonds through greater cooperation on common priorities including economic development, peace and security, and defending the rules-based international order.

The United States deeply appreciates Djibouti's contributions to saving lives and securing lasting and sustainable peace in response to conflicts and crises in the region.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State