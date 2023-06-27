Mozambique National Day

25 June 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
Today, I extend my congratulations to the people of Mozambique as you celebrate the anniversary of your country's independence.

For the past 48 years, our relationship has grown to reflect our shared commitment to achieving the sustainable peace and stability that all Mozambicans deserve. Side by side, we partner to strengthen democracy and respect for human rights, promote trade and investment, improve health, expand educational opportunities, conserve the environment, and combat violent extremism and transnational crime. As partners and friends, including on the UN Security Council, our shared vision for a bright future for all Mozambicans drives our desire to empower all those working to create a more equitable, peaceful, and inclusive society.

On this day of celebration, we wish all Mozambicans at home and abroad joy and prosperity in the year ahead.

